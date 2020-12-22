Advertisement

Cohen Middle School students collect food for food insecure families this holiday season

In November a group of 8th graders began a drive to collect food for United Way of Eastern Maine.
Group of Cohen Middle School 8th Graders Who Collected Food
Group of Cohen Middle School 8th Graders Who Collected Food(United Way of Eastern Maine)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Students at Cohen Middle School in Bangor are helping feed families in need this holiday season.

In November a group of 8th graders began a drive to collect food for United Way of Eastern Maine.

Donations came from students and parents in the school district.

Today, United Way picked up the food

Noah Denham, the student behind the idea, was there to help with a few classmates.

”With COVID it has been really hard for people, with losing jobs and pay cuts, so there’s a lot of families in need right now,” said Denham.

“I think it’s going to make their holiday season a little bit brighter, that’s our whole goal of this,” added Bill Barron, one of the 8th graders who helped with the food drive.

“I love helping people out, I love doing that, so when he asked me to do this I was like, 1-hundred percent, yes I would love to do that,” said Kali Snowden, who was asked by her classmate Denham with the food drive.

United Way of Eastern Maine will distribute the food to a handful of local food pantries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death

Latest News

The crash involved three vehicles.
Woman taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Etna
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
More details released on double shooting in Trenton Sunday night
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
Maine CDC director answers common questions about new vaccines
Bangor woman speaks out
Bangor woman warns of gathering