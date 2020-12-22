Cohen Middle School students collect food for food insecure families this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Students at Cohen Middle School in Bangor are helping feed families in need this holiday season.

In November a group of 8th graders began a drive to collect food for United Way of Eastern Maine.

Donations came from students and parents in the school district.

Today, United Way picked up the food

Noah Denham, the student behind the idea, was there to help with a few classmates.

”With COVID it has been really hard for people, with losing jobs and pay cuts, so there’s a lot of families in need right now,” said Denham.

“I think it’s going to make their holiday season a little bit brighter, that’s our whole goal of this,” added Bill Barron, one of the 8th graders who helped with the food drive.

“I love helping people out, I love doing that, so when he asked me to do this I was like, 1-hundred percent, yes I would love to do that,” said Kali Snowden, who was asked by her classmate Denham with the food drive.

United Way of Eastern Maine will distribute the food to a handful of local food pantries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.