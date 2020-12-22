Burnham company installs two free heat pumps for local veterans

BENTON, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Hometown Heat Pumps in Burnham are spreading some extra warmth this holiday season.

Crews installed two brand new heat pumps for veterans in Benton Tuesday.

Owner Josh Whitcomb says these pumps are more energy efficient and provide heating and cooling throughout the year.

Michael and Carol Monegan say this is the gift that will keep on giving.

”This is the nicest act of kindness we’ve ever had, its a Christmas miracle and we’re just so excited and happy we couldn’t sleep last night, and we are just so thankful. It’s been a really bad year and to have an act of kindness like this for us, I’ll start crying, thank you so so much,” said the Monegans.

Whitcomb says he knew he wanted to give back the week of Christmas because it’s been such a hard year for everyone.

Hometown Heat Pumps is working on an ongoing project with the Maine Veterans Project to provide more opportunities like this.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.