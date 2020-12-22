Advertisement

Burnham company installs two free heat pumps for local veterans

Hometown Heat Pumps is working on an ongoing project with the Maine Veterans Project.
Hometown Heat Pumps installs free heat pump for veterans in Benton.
Hometown Heat Pumps installs free heat pump for veterans in Benton.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Hometown Heat Pumps in Burnham are spreading some extra warmth this holiday season.

Crews installed two brand new heat pumps for veterans in Benton Tuesday.

Owner Josh Whitcomb says these pumps are more energy efficient and provide heating and cooling throughout the year.

Michael and Carol Monegan say this is the gift that will keep on giving.

”This is the nicest act of kindness we’ve ever had, its a Christmas miracle and we’re just so excited and happy we couldn’t sleep last night, and we are just so thankful. It’s been a really bad year and to have an act of kindness like this for us, I’ll start crying, thank you so so much,” said the Monegans.

Whitcomb says he knew he wanted to give back the week of Christmas because it’s been such a hard year for everyone.

Hometown Heat Pumps is working on an ongoing project with the Maine Veterans Project to provide more opportunities like this.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death

Latest News

Ariadne Dimoula and Claudia Loud conduct research into creating compostable, fish-friendly...
Maine company aims to replace single use plastics with compostable, fish-friendly alternatives
Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Sweet Dirt now open in Waterville.
Sweet Dirt grand opening sees customers from across the state
Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce offering free masks to member businesses