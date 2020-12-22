Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu

(CNN) - Not only is Burger King bringing back its dollar menu, it’s giving away money to promote it.

The company is announcing the $1 Your Way menu. It includes the bacon cheeseburger, chicken junior sandwich, fries and a soft drink.

To encourage people to try it out, Burger King is depositing $1 in the Venmo accounts of select customers.

The new deal starts Dec. 28, but check your Venmo account. The burger chain has already started making deposits.

There’s no official end date for the promotion.

$ave that dollar we $ent you $o you can $pend it wi$ely. our new $1 Your Way Value Menu coming 12/28… 🤑 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 21, 2020

