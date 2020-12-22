Bright & Colder Wednesday, Rainy & Windy Christmas Eve Night & Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front will slide southeast across Maine this evening, but plan on nothing more than a few hit and miss flurries and snow showers as the front moves through. An active northwest breeze behind the cold front will usher a colder airmass into New England beginning later tonight and continuing tomorrow, as high temps tomorrow run in the 20s to near freezing, which is just about normal for this time of year. As high pressure moves off to our east a southwest breeze will allow the temps to begin to warm back up on Christmas Eve Day, with highs running in the unseasonably mild upper 30s north and 40s south.

On Christmas Eve night and Christmas day, a powerful storm will slide up to the west of New England, which would bring Maine and the rest of New England a very mild, windy and rainy Holiday. Rainfall of 1 to 2″ along with melting snow will likely lead to localized flooding, especially across parts of the state that still have a significant snowpack. The combination of a very strong ridge of high pressure to our east and the powerful storm lifting northeast across Ontario and far western Quebec will bring Maine and the rest of New England a very strong southeast wind beginning later Christmas Eve night and continuing through Christmas day. The wind may at times gust over 55 mph, which will likely lead to power outages across our region. Christmas day has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for both flooding and power outages.

A strong cold front will sweep across Maine later Christmas night, with much colder air sliding back into our area. Any lingering rain showers will change to snow showers Christmas night as the colder air works back into New England. The weekend looks generally dry and seasonably cold across New England. Monday will be mainly fair and a bit milder, with another storm possibly impacting Maine with rain and snow by Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates on the likely impacts from our Christmas Day storm.

Tonight: Few scattered evening flurries possible, then partly cloudy. With a northwest breeze between 6 and 16 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild, late day and night showers developing, with a south to southeast breeze increasing to 10 to 15 mph and highs in the 40s.

Christmas: Windy, rainy and very mild, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, possible snow showers, breezy and colder, with high temps in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

