Boxes of food distributed in Pittsfield as part of pandemic relief program

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) -In an effort to ease the burdens of local families, five hundred boxes of food were handed out today in Pittsfield.

The effort was funded by the Farmers to Families Food Box Program launched in May by the US Department of Agriculture.

Good Shepherd Food Bank and the Healthy Sebasticook Valley Coalition supported the event.

The boxes contained meat, dairy, and produce and were available to anyone.

If a family had kids, they were also given some school supplies.

Community volunteers, the local fire department, and police helped load the boxes into cars.

”Well it’s Christmas time, and we’re here to help people who need it.” Said Pittsfield Chief of Police Pete Bickmore We work together as a team with the community, and that’s what the police departments do around the state. We’ve had great participation from the community members. We put an email out, and they all came and responded to help us out today.”

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed more than 130-million boxes nationwide since May.

