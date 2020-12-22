Belfast shoe store collects thousands of socks for United Way of Eastern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Socks can be the gift that keeps on giving all year long.

United Way of Eastern Maine partnered with several area businesses throughout December to collect new socks for those less fortunate.

According to United Way, socks are the number one requested item in shelters and community centers in Eastern Maine.

Boxes were set up for donations at stores like Epic Sports, Valentine Footwear, and Marden’s in the Bangor area.

Colburn Shoe Store in Belfast also collected socks.

They had more than 6,000 pairs that were picked up Tuesday by the United Way.

”The other part that makes me feel so great as well, is yes, we’re helping these folks that need socks, but I’ve had a number of parents contact me and say this is so great. I get to go out with my kids, and we get to talk about the issues of people not having some of the necessities like we have,” said Colby Horne, who owns Colburn Shoe Store.

Horne figured out a way to also support local restaurants while collecting socks.

Every sock donor was entered into a raffle for one of four one-hundred dollar gift cards to the Belfast area restaurant of their choice.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.