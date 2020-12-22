Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Health experts issued warnings about holding gatherings at Thanksgiving, and they’ve done the same for Christmas.

A Bangor woman is hoping that by sharing her story, others can avoid the tragedy that befell her friends and family.

TV5 spoke with her Tuesday morning about what they’ve gone through for the past month.

“We had 11 positive COVID cases out of the gathering and another four that were secondary cases,” explained Randi Caswell. “It just kind of escalated from there, and one of our family members just recently passed away.”

Caswell hosted a Thanksgiving gathering where 15 people attended. Those from out of state produced negative COVID tests. They thought they were taking all the precautions, yet still, the virus got in.

“COVID is no joke,” Caswell said. “I am still experiencing symptoms after almost a month now.”

Randi acknowledges they were over the recommended CDC indoor gathering limit, but they thought there were being safe.

“We had a bubble system that we were following,” she said. “We were taking as many precautions as we thought were necessary.”

On December 17th, her mother’s partner, Art Hildebrandt, passed away with the virus.

“He actually wasn’t even at the gathering,” Randi said. “He was a secondary case. No one meant to have this turn into what it did, but unfortunately, that’s COVID. It’s invisible. You can’t see it. You can’t really trust anything right now.”

Randi connected us with Art’s daughter, Beth.

“My niece and nephew are now without their grandfather, and we just lost my sister, their mother in September,” she said. “Other families will go through this if they don’t listen. If you listen, they’ll still be there in a few months. If not, they may not be. There’s no taking back death.”

“Don’t gather unless it’s necessary,” Caswell said. “I understand the longing to be with your family. That’s exactly why we did it because we have been away from each other for so long. Just be safe. Wear a mask, social distance, be sure you’re doing everything you can and your part to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

