10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since the pandemic started, Sagadahoc County is reporting a coronavirus-related death. That person was among the ten additional Mainers who died with the virus, according to Tuesday’s report from the Maine CDC. There were four deaths in Cumberland County, and one each in Penobscot, Kennebec, Somerset, Hancock and York counties.

In addition, there are 461 new cases in the state.

The death toll from this virus now tops 300 since the pandemic began.

There are 19,743 total cases. Of those, 17,095 are confirmed.

Recoveries now stand at 10, 884.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says because the Maine CDC is no longer always following up with people to see if they have recovered, the recovery numbers are not up to date.

Because of that incomplete information, active cases can no longer be accurately determined, so we are now reporting new case counts for each county.

Forty four patients diagnosed with coronavirus are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. Eighteen are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of daily coronavirus cases in our state, according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County is reporting the highest number of new daily cases in the state with 82.

Cumberland County is registering 77 new cases and Androscoggin with 60.

Kennebec County has 33 more cases.

Franklin County has 22 new cases, Aroostook and Waldo counties each reporting 12 additional cases, Knox County with 11 and Lincoln County registering nine.

Every county in the state is reporting an increase of daily coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC.

