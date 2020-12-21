Variably Cloudy & Seasonable This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our Monday with the best chance for some breaks in the clouds being over areas north and west of Bangor. A storm system passing to our south and east will be close enough to bring a few rain or snow showers into Downeast locales later in the day otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be near or a little bit above average today with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Rain and snow showers will be possible over Downeast areas tonight as the storm passes by. Temperatures will drop to the 20s to low 30s for overnight lows.

Tuesday looks variably cloudy and quiet with temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for highs. High pressure will build in and bring us some sunshine and colder weather for Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s. Our focus then turns to a strong storm heading our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now it looks like the storm will pass to our west, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm so as a result precipitation will fall as rain across the entire state. Periods of rain could be heavy at times Christmas Eve and at least the first half of Christmas Day with as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain being forecast. We will likely see a gusty southerly wind too which could gust to 40-50+ MPH giving us the chance for some power outages Christmas Day as well. The storm is still several days away so stay tuned to the forecast for any changes as we get closer but at this point it is looking like a wet and windy Christmas ahead.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers possible Downeast later in the afternoon and evening. Highs between 32°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow & mixed rain/snow showers likely Downeast. Lows between 23°-32°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. A few morning snow showers possible Downeast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Colder with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Christmas Day: Periods of rain. Windy. Mild. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

