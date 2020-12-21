Vaccines to reach long-term care residents in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Residents of long-term care facilities in Maine are scheduled to begin receiving the new coronavirus vaccine.

The effort is set to start Monday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said more than 4,400 people have been administered the vaccine in the state.

However, the state has focused on front-line health care workers until now.

Maine is perennially among the states with the highest median age, and public health authorities have said the effort to vaccinate nursing home residents is a key piece of the state’s fight against the virus.

Authorities in the state have reported more than 19,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

