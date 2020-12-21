Advertisement

UMaine System offers free course for first year students that struggled in the fall

Make the Grade Student Success Initiative allows any first year student who failed a class in the fall to enroll in a free course.
(WAGM)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MAINE(WABI) -

The University of Maine System is offering help to students who struggled during their first semester of college.

The project was started by Chancellor Dan Malloy in December of 2019.

The Harold Alfond Foundation invested $20 million dollars in the fall to support student success and retention initiatives like this one.

Over 150 students signed up for the program last year.

The UMaine System expects that number could rise as students have faced additional struggles during the pandemic.

”We are going to see some failures, and what we’re saying is, hey, everybody probably fails at something sometime. You shouldn’t be penalized for that. We want to encourage you to stay with us and get that degree,” said Dan Malloy, Chancellor of the University of Maine System.

Students who qualify for a Make the Grade free course waiver will be hearing from their universities over winter break about next steps.

