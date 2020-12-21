Suspect in Standish incident found dead

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW)- The suspect involved in a police chase ending in Standish was found dead Sunday evening, according to Gorham Police.

The department is now sharing details of an hours-long ordeal which, police say, began shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a woman in her thirties called police to report her ex-boyfriend threatened she and her parents with violence while also threatening suicide.

Gorham Police say when an officer arrived at the home on Mighty Street, the suspect took off in a black GMC Yukon towards Route 114.

A witness reportedly told the officers the suspect had a gun.

The suspect drove into Standish where deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the chase.

Deputies tried to stop the suspect with a spike mat however, police say, he drove around it.

Gorham Police say the suspect continued speeding west on Route 114 towards Sebago until the SUV left the road and came to rest in a wooded area.

According to Gorham Police, officers set up a perimeter around the SUV and attempted to communicate with the suspect.

Maine State Police along with tactical teams from Gorham and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Around 5:45 p.m. Gorham Police say the suspect was found dead inside the SUV.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

