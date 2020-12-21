Advertisement

Penquis helps 1,400 local kids receive Christmas gifts this holiday season

The nonprofit organization wrapped up its 39th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign today.
39th annual Christmas is for Kids
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A nonprofit organization in Bangor is helping bring joy to kids in need this holiday season.

Penquis wrapped up its 39th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign today.

Folks were able to sponsor local kids throughout the month to make sure something is under the tree for them this holiday.

Today, parents and guardians were able to start picking up those presents ahead of Christmas.

Organizers say the community’s response made this year’s event one for the books.

”It’s unbelievable that during a pandemic people have been so generous. We really didn’t know what to expect, but the giving has just been amazing, that has allowed us to help so many children this year,” said Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager for Penquis.

Penquis raised more than $50,000 this year for the cause.

That allowed them to help more than 1,400 kids.

