New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported another day of 300-plus new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday. New cases fell to 230 on Sunday, the first day below 300 in more than a week.

Another Mainer has died, marking the 84th death in Cumberland County.

Statewide, 293 people have now died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Of the 19,285 total cases in Maine, 16,721 are confirmed.

Recoveries now stand at 10,837.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says because the Maine CDC is no longer always following up with people to see if they have recovered, the recovery numbers are not up to date. Because of that incomplete information, active cases can no longer be accurately determined, so we are reporting new case counts for each county.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 21
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 21(WABI)

Cumberland County is once again reporting a triple-digit increase in cases.

Kennebec County reported 55 more cases Monday.

Knox is the only county not reporting a change.

