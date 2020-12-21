Mostly Cloudy through Tomorrow, with a Little Light Mix Downeast Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Energy aloft moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline is currently causing a storm to form southeast of Cape Cod. The storm will intensify as it rides northeast towards Nova Scotia tonight. The storm will remain too far to the east of Maine tonight to have a major impact on the state, but the western fringe of the storm’s precipitation shield will likely clip far eastern parts of the state with a bit of light snow or mixed precipitation tonight. Any snowfall accumulations over far eastern Maine tonight will likely be 1″ or less. Temps tonight will run well above normal as lows hold in the 20s to near 30°.

Tomorrow is going to be another mostly cloudy day across the Pine Tree State, with temperatures running several degrees above normal as highs run in the 30s to near 40°. A cold front will slide southeast across Maine later tomorrow afternoon and evening, but little if any precipitation is expected across the state as the front moves through. An active northwest breeze behind the cold front will usher a colder airmass into New England for later Tuesday night and Wednesday, with high temps Wednesday running in the 20s to near freezing, which is just about normal for the later third of December. As high pressure moves off to our east a southwest breeze will allow the temps to begin to warm back up on Christmas Eve Day, with highs running in the unseasonably mild upper 30s north and 40s south.

On Christmas Eve night and Christmas, a powerful storm will slide up to the west of New England, which would bring Maine and the rest of New England a mild, windy and at times rainy Holiday. A strong cold front will sweep across Maine later Christmas afternoon or night, with much colder air sliding back into our area. Any lingering rain showers will change to snow showers Christmas night as the colder air works back into New England. The strong southeasterly wind on Christmas has the potential of causing widespread power outages across our region. Stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates on the likely impacts from our Christmas Day storm.

Tonight: Cloudy, little light snow and mixed precipitation likely Downeast, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, few snow showers possible north, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild, with late day and night showers developing and highs in the 40s.

Christmas: Windy, rainy and very mild, with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and colder, with high temps in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

