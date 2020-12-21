Advertisement

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine arrives in Maine

(KY3)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Moderna Vaccine has arrived in Maine.

This news from head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah. He tweeted out this picture at around 10:30 this morning.

The vaccine arrived just days after winning FDA approval. 24,200 doses are expected in the first shipment.

Those are going to 34 of the state’s hospitals in addition to various skilled nursing facilities across the state.

A second round of Pfizer vaccines are also en route.

The state is supposed to launch a new program between the CDC and retail pharmacies to start vaccinating Mainers at skilled nursing facilities.

We expect to hear more about that at Monday afternoon’s Maine CDC Briefing which starts at 2 p.m.

