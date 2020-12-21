Gardiner man beats cancer, thanks blood donors for saving his life

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -Throughout December, we’re asking for your help in trying to reach our goal of 500 appointments to donate life-saving blood.

We’re introducing you to a blood recipient who fought Leukemia and needed blood as part of his treatment.

Now, Arthur Bourget and his family are encouraging folks to give the gift of life.

“We always think blood? it’s everywhere, everybody donates there’s plenty to go around. Until you’re sitting in that hospital bed or in that emergency room or something and they come to tell you and say I’m sorry we don’t have the blood that you have, it’s just devastating,” said Bourget.

In 2007 Arthur Bourget got a call from his doctor no one hopes to get.

He was diagnosed with leukemia and was told he would need heavy doses of chemotherapy that would make him anemic.

“I hung up the phone and first thing I looked at my wife, both teary eyed, and I said I’m not going to die from leukemia I’m gonna beat this, I’m gonna fight it,” said Bourget. “I was 40 years old at the time and I made a commitment right then and there that I wasn’t going to let leukemia take my life.”

Bourget made a pact to beat cancer, until he got more disappointing news.

“I’ll never forget it, the nurse walked in and I could tell something just wasn’t right, and I said what’s going on and she said well Arthur I don’t know how to tell you this but we don’t have the blood that you need right now. It was the first time I really started to realize this could really be the end for me,” said Bourget.

Bourget says eventually finding out they did have blood for him was a huge relief for him and his family.

He underwent more than 30 blood transfusions and even more platelet transfusions.

Arthur Bourget receives 2017 award from Red Cross. (Red Cross)

“There’s no doubt about it that I wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for those people donating blood,” said Bourget.

Bourget has spent the last 10 years in remission advocating for blood donations.

His daughter Emma was only three when Bourget received his diagnosis, but she’s grateful for donors who saved her dad’s life.

“I could just never thank anyone who donated blood during that time enough. It means so much. We’ve been able to make so many memories together that I would have never been able to make,” said Emma Bourget.

Bourget can no longer give blood himself, but wants others to know his story.

“The people that receive that blood will never ever forget you and that hour that you took to give that blood on that day,” said Bourget.

To sign up to donate blood this month you can find appointments HERE.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.