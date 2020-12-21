Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Maine State Police investigating incident in Robbinston
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 20
Maine CDC reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies

Latest News

Jupiter-Saturn conjunction.
Are we about to witness the Star of Bethlehem this Christmas week?
Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and...
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th
39th annual Christmas is for Kids
Penquis helps 1,400 local kids receive Christmas gifts this holiday season
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’