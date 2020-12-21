Departments respond to structure fire at the Danforth Town Office Sunday
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - A number of area fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Danforth town office Sunday.
According to the Princeton Fire Department, multiple departments responded to the fire Sunday evening on Central Street.
We do not know the extent of the damage to the building.
