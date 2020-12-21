Bowdoin to honor Dr. Fauci, civil rights leaders, astronaut

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci and NASA’s Jessica Meir are among four people who’ll be receiving honorary degrees from Bowdoin College.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the astronaut from Caribou will be honored at the spring commencement along with the late civil rights activist William Harbour and Black Lives Matters activist DeRay Mckesson, a Bowdoin graduate.

