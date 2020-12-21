Advertisement

67-year-old died in Auburn crash still under investigation

The crash took place on Saturday evening when Daniel Brackett was traveling east on Minot Avenue and struck the rear of another vehicle
(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say the person killed in a crash in Auburn was a 67-year-old man from Sabattus.

The crash took place on Saturday evening when Daniel Brackett was traveling east on Minot Avenue and struck the rear of another vehicle.

Police say Brackett died at the scene.

They say other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

Police said the crash remained under investigation on Monday and speed appears to have played a role.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Maine State Police investigating incident in Robbinston
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 20
Maine CDC reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies

Latest News

39th annual Christmas is for Kids
Penquis helps 1,400 local kids receive Christmas gifts this holiday season
Ariadne Dimoula and Claudia Loud conduct research into creating compostable, fish-friendly...
Maine company aims to replace single use plastics with compostable, fish-friendly alternatives
Suspect in Standish incident found dead
32 patients and staff at Northern Light EMMC have tested positive for COVID-19.
48 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Northern Light EMMC