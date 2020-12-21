67-year-old died in Auburn crash still under investigation

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say the person killed in a crash in Auburn was a 67-year-old man from Sabattus.

The crash took place on Saturday evening when Daniel Brackett was traveling east on Minot Avenue and struck the rear of another vehicle.

Police say Brackett died at the scene.

They say other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

Police said the crash remained under investigation on Monday and speed appears to have played a role.

