48 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Northern Light EMMC

Bangor hospital cutting back visiting hours due to outbreak
32 patients and staff at Northern Light EMMC have tested positive for COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. 40 are staff members while the rest are patients.

That’s an increase of 8 cases since last week, according to the Maine CDC.

Due to the outbreak, starting Tuesday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will be shortening their visiting hours.

Anyone wanting to visit a patient at the Bangor hospital will now be restricted to the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Visitors must be healthy and at least 18 years old.

They will have to sign a Contact Tracing Log each time they enter and exit the patient’s room.

And, they will also have to remain in the room with the patient at all times, wearing a mask.

“We recognize the importance of hearing from loved ones during the healing process, and we encourage family and friends to connect with patients by phone or video chat,” says Victoria Merry, MBA, system director, Patient Experience and Relations, Northern Light Health. “We know it can be difficult not seeing your loved ones during the holidays, but we do believe these additional measures will keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe, so we can continue to care for all patients in our community.”

