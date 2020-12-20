Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth holds annual Cookie Walk

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth held their annual Cookie Walk event Saturday, but with a twist.

This year, the event was converted to a drive-through one.

Volunteers passed out boxes of homemade cookies to those who pre-ordered on their website.

Each box contained 3-dozen cookies made by members of the church.

”We have beautiful boxes of three dozen cookies, and lots of pre-ordered boxes sold, and this congregation of unbelievable people baked over three-hundred dozen, some crazy amount of cookies. And we’re really happy to help bring the spirit of Christmas to life, especially this year, and we thank the community for buying them,” says Minister Sara Hayman.

“In this particular time what it means is that we can come together in some way and support our church, which is our fantastic community of friends and people who help each other and love each other. But it also is, the money we raise we use to support things in the community,” says Volunteer Robin Lovrien.

This was their 5th year holding the event.

