State Police investigating Saturday shooting in Robbinston

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Robbinston.

They say shortly before 2 p.m. major crimes responded to the shooting outside of a residence.

One person was injured in the shooting and was Lifeflighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Their condition is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

