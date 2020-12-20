Advertisement

Police investigating fatal Auburn crash Saturday night

Their identity has not yet been released.
Police lights
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Auburn Police responded to a fatal crash early Saturday evening on Minot Avenue.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling east collided with a vehicle pulling out onto the street.

One person was killed as a result of the crash.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Three other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

