Norridgewock woman gives away hundreds of toys for families in need

By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) -

For the fifth straight year, Shari Obert is giving back to her community ahead of the holidays.

She will hand out more than 1,000 toys to parents who cannot afford them.

Obert knows that this year, the need is more important than ever.

“I think that there’s a lot of families that need help this year, and I have a lot of friends that have helped me to raise toys for families that might not be able to afford to do so,” says Obert.

A couple from Dexter heard about the event and was inspired by what Sheri is doing. So what did they do? They dropped off a few bags full of toys on Saturday, in order to help the cause.

“We’re allowing five toys per child, and a lot of these families are four or five kids, so that’s a lot of toys,” added Obert.

She accepts toy and monetary donations through her Facebook page called Christmas help for needy families.

Jaime Potter, a mom to two boys, was first in line to collect toys at Obert’s house.

Something she couldn’t be more grateful for.

“I can’t even put it into words how much this does mean to me and my family, and I’m sure every one else here,” said Potter.

Social media posts helped spread the word about the event.

As a result, the turnout was much greater than years past.

“I was able to help 15 families last year, I’m really hoping to make 100 today,” said Obert.

For Obert, the thought of every child having a special Christmas is why she does it.

“I couldn’t imagine a child not having at least one or two gifts under the tree, Christmas is important and we should be all coming together as a community and helping each other if we can. I think it’s a good thing to do, and I hope to continue to do this every year,” Obert added.

