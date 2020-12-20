Mostly Cloudy Today, Late Day Rain/Snow Showers Likely

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance approaching the area will bring us scattered snow or rain showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be a bit warmer with temperatures topping off in the 30s to near 40° for most locales. Steadier light snow and mixed rain/snow will move through the state tonight. Light accumulations of a coating to 1″-1.5″ are possible mainly north of Bangor where precipitation is expected to remain all snow. So accumulations will be light but will be enough to create some slippery roads for the overnight hours. The disturbance will exit the area late tonight/early Monday morning so precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 20s to low 30s.

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for our Monday with the brightest conditions occurring north and west of Bangor. A storm system passing to our south and east may be close enough to bring a few rain or snow showers into Downeast locales later in the day otherwise it looks to be a mainly dry day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40° for highs. Rain and snow showers will be possible Monday night as the storm passes by. Tuesday looks variably cloudy and quiet with temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for highs. High pressure will build in and bring us some sunshine and colder weather for Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s. The next potential significant storm is forecast to head our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now it looks like we can expect periods of rain to be heavy at times Christmas Eve and at least the first half of Christmas Day. We will likely see a gusty southerly wind too which could gust to 40-50 MPH giving us the chance for some scattered power outages Christmas Day as well. The storm is still several days away so this is by no means etched in stone but it is looking more and more likely that we will see a wet and windy Christmas. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers possible late in the day. Highs between 29°-39°. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely north of Bangor, light mixed rain/snow likely elsewhere. Accumulations of a coating to 1″-1.5″ possible mainly north of Bangor. Lows between 23°-33°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers possible Downeast later in the afternoon and evening. Highs between 33°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

