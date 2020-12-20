Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

4,493 people have been vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 20
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday.

This is the first time in more than a week the amount of new cases is below 300.

No new deaths are being reported.

The state death toll remains at 292.

Of the 18,946 overall COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, 16,457 are confirmed. The rest are considered probable cases.

Recoveries now total 10,794, an increase in 28 since Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, 162 people are currently hospitalized, 49 are in critical care, and 18 are on a ventilator.

4,493 people have been vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

Here are the new cases reported Sunday, by county:

The largest increase in cases overnight was in Cumberland County with 55.

Penobscot had the second-highest with 43 new cases.

York has 41, while Oxford has 28.

There are 13 new cases being reported in Aroostook County,

Franklin County is the only county not reporting any new cases.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.

