Partly to Mostly Cloudy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure passing to our south today will likely remain just a bit too far offshore to have a significant impact on the weather across Maine tonight and early Tuesday morning, with far eastern parts of the Pine Tree State possibly seeing a period of rain and snow showers, while the rest of Maine remain precipitation free. A cold front will cross Maine later Tuesday, but little if any precipitation is expected across the state as the front moves through. An active northwest breeze behind the cold front will usher a colder airmass into New England for later Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we will begin to warm up again on Thursday. On Christmas Eve night and Christmas, a powerful storm will slide up to the west of New England, which would bring Maine and the rest of New England a mild, windy and at times rainy Holiday. A strong cold front will sweep across Maine later Christmas afternoon or night, with much colder air sliding back into our area. Any lingering rain showers will change to snow showers Christmas night as the colder air works back into New England. Stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates on the likely impacts from our Christmas Day storm.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, possible evening rain and snow showers Downeast with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, few snow showers possible north and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild, with late day and night showers possible and highs in the 40s.

Christmas: Windy, rainy and very mild, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

