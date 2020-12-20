Hancock Volunteer Fire Department Holds Annual Santa Run

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department helped some special guests spread a little cheer today.

Those guests? Why, none other than a couple of Santas.

It was all for the department’s annual Santa Run, where they transport Santa across town, playing music and giving a big christmas greeting.

Due to safety precautions, the Santas didn’t get out of the trucks, and instead stayed and waved while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

The Department say that despite initial difficulties, they went through with the run so they could lift people’s spirits.

”We thought about cancelling it this year because we weren’t going to stop due to COVID,” said Hancock Volunteer Fire Chief Christopher Holmes, “but the crew decided that we should at least do a drive by and get out there and do the same thing that we’ve done, just not stop, and just to keep the tradition going and try to keep the holidays merry for as many people as we can.”

The department hopes to do the classic Run safely next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.