Fix promising better dementia care for veterans approved

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A proposal backed by the four members of Maine’s congressional delegation to expand access to dementia care for veterans is slated to be signed into law.

Sponsors say the measure is designed to address a gap in care for veterans who live with early-stage dementia.

The proposal passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate unanimously.

The four members of the delegation said the proposal will provide the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with more flexibility so they can allow veterans to receive the care they need.

