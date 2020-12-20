Fewer loons found in Maine, but population still rebounding

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bird counters have found fewer loons in Maine this year than the two previous years, but the total population remains much stronger than three decades ago.

Maine Audubon organizes a loon count every year to get a handle on the health of the populations of the birds.

The organization says counters estimate the adult population is 2,974 for this year.

That’s 154 less than last year and 295 less than 2018.

Maine Audubon says a decline in two straight years is noteworthy, but the estimate remains almost double the number from three decades ago, when the count began.

The state has created new environmental standards that favor the birds since then.

