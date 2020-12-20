Advertisement

Fewer loons found in Maine, but population still rebounding

Bird counters have found fewer loons in Maine this year than the two previous years, but the...
Bird counters have found fewer loons in Maine this year than the two previous years, but the total population remains much stronger than three decades ago.(Brianna Bires)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bird counters have found fewer loons in Maine this year than the two previous years, but the total population remains much stronger than three decades ago.

Maine Audubon organizes a loon count every year to get a handle on the health of the populations of the birds.

The organization says counters estimate the adult population is 2,974 for this year.

That’s 154 less than last year and 295 less than 2018.

Maine Audubon says a decline in two straight years is noteworthy, but the estimate remains almost double the number from three decades ago, when the count began.

The state has created new environmental standards that favor the birds since then.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 19
11 Mainers die as 402 new coronavirus cases are reported by Maine CDC
Maine State Police investigating incident in Robbinston
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95

Latest News

Fix promising better dementia care for veterans approved
A wreath hung by the VFW in Grove Cemetery.
Belfast VFW takes part in “Wreaths Across America” ceremony
Police lights
Police investigating fatal Auburn crash Saturday night
Maine State Police investigating incident in Robbinston