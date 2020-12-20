Belfast VFW takes part in “Wreaths Across America” ceremony

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast VFW paid respect to those who gave their lives in service to this country this weekend.

It was one of many Wreaths Across America events happening nationwide, and was conducted as a replacement to the traditional Wreaths event, which was changed due to safety concerns.

It started with a small wreath laying ceremony at the VFW, followed by a 21 gun salute and a performance of T.A.P.S, before moving onto similar ceremonies in front of the American Legion and Grove Cemetery, before finally ending as part of a larger event in Unity, where several wreaths were laid.

Also in attendance at the Unity ceremony was the Mount View High School Chamber Singers, who performed the National Anthem.

Organizers say that Wreaths Across America is vital to reminding people just how much has been sacrificed for our freedoms.

“As the Wreaths Across America teaches us, it’s to remember, teach, and honor, and that’s what we’re doing. If we don’t do this, we do not continue to honor our heroes, it’s going to get lost,” explained Belfast VFW Post Commander Anthony Kimble.

In a speech during the Unity ceremony, organizer Melanie Cole urged the audiences to remember that “we are not here today to decorate graves, we are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”

Tammy Swetland, the PR Secretary of the 5th Maine Chapter of the Patriot Riders of America, added that, “We owe a debt to everyone, we owe them for keeping us safe, keeping us free, keeping us able to make decisions and to be there with our families. Without them, we would be lost.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.