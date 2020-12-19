Advertisement

UMaine men’s hockey team has had no positive PCR tests since possible exposure to COVID-19

They believe a positive antigen test may have been a false positive.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -An update for UMaine men’s hockey fans, it appears coronavirus may not deeply impact the Black Bears after all. They believe a positive antigen test may have been a false positive. Ken Ralph issued a statement saying, “The current quarantine was due to a possible contact with an individual who later tested positive. All PCR tests conducted on the hockey team members since the possible exposure have been negative for COVID.”

We’ll keep you updated on the Black Bears COVID-19 situation as it develops.

