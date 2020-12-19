Advertisement

Skowhegan man pleads guilty to child exploitation crimes

A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a 41-count indictment charging a series of child sexual exploitation offenses.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man charged with a series of child sexual exploitation offenses has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Court documents reveal that between January 2018 and October 2019, 29-year-old, Christopher Raiche produced sexually explicit photos of multiple children under the age of nine.

Authorities say Raiche admitted to using an email account to upload the images.

Investigators say Raiche also admitted to taking sexually explicit photos of at least nine children while he was babysitting them.

According to court documents, about 60 of the images Raiche uploaded were of children that Raiche had babysat.

Investigators say Raiche also traded the images with other people online.

Raiche faces up to 30 years in prison on each of four accounts of sexual exploitation of children, and up to 20 years in prison of each of the remaining 37 counts.

