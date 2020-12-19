Senators Collins and King join bipartisan group calling for COVID-19 relief

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are calling on Congress to deliver immediate coronavirus relief to Americans.

We’re told the two joined a bipartisan, bicameral group as part of this effort.

Earlier this week, the group shared the bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020, which is now serving as the framework for the final coronavirus relief package that’s in the works in Washington.

The group released the following statement:

“Today we find ourselves in the middle of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 310,000 Americans, and hours away from a government shutdown that threatens to delay urgent aid to people in need throughout the nation. We must set our differences aside. The American people elected us to govern on their behalf, and at a time when they need us more than ever we must end the partisan games and meet this moment together for the good of the country. On Monday, our bipartisan, bicameral group presented a bill that helps provide for the emergency needs of the millions of families struggling to make ends meet. Once again, we encourage the leaders to finish what we started and deliver immediate assistance to the workers, families and businesses that need it most.”

