Police investigating Ellsworth crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to separate hospitals on Friday night after a crash in Ellsworth.
Police say a tractor-trailer was hit by a car around 7 p.m. on Bangor Road.
Authorities say the car rolled over.
They say the driver of the car and his passenger were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
The investigation continues.
