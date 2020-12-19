Old Town girls basketball team gathers gifts and food for families in their community

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town girls basketball team showing a little holiday cheer goes a long way this year for the givers and receivers of gifts...

“When we were split up into groups for virtual workouts we came up with the idea,” says Old Town senior Hannah Richards, “each group could adopt a family from the RSU 34 elementary school.”

“We got lists if it was a girl or a boy, their age, and what they wanted,” says Old Town senior Payton Cody, “Their interests, then pick gifts. We all wanted to help in some way.”

“Everyone wants to be Santa’s helper at some point,” says Old Town head coach Heather Richards, “The goal of the girls was to be able to provide at least two gifts for each child. We were anywhere from 3-5 gifts for each child. We were able to provide a laundry basket full of food for each family... These girls love to give back to the community.”

They were able to give to four RSU 34 elementary school families. The girls said it really connected them together too since they must be separate right now due to COVID-19 restrictions.

