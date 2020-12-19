Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will provide us with a nice start to the weekend today. High clouds will be moving in throughout the day as our next disturbance approaches. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more seasonable temperatures as highs climb to the mid-20s to low 30s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the night tonight. Nighttime lows will drop back to the teens to low 20s.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance approaching the area will bring us a few snow or rain showers later in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 30s to near 40°. Some steadier light snow and mixed rain/snow will move through the state Sunday night. Light accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible mainly north of Bangor. The disturbance will exit the area late Sunday night/early Monday morning. We’ll start our Monday with cloudy skies but as the disturbance moves out, we’ll see the clouds giving way to some breaks of sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40°. We’ll be watching a storm system passing to our south and east on Tuesday. Right now it still looks like the storm will pass just far enough offshore to not give us much more than cloudy skies Tuesday. It’s a close call so we will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted if anything changes. The next potential significant storm is forecast to head our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bringing is a wet and windy holiday. We’ll keep you posted on that as well.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 25°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 13°-23°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow or rain showers possible late in the day. Highs between 31°-41°. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A bit cooler with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

