Increasing Clouds Tonight, Late Day & Night Light Wintry Mix Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and chilly weather to Maine today will slip east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight. As the high moves east clouds will gradually increase across our region tonight. The combination of increasing clouds, and a light southerly breeze will keep the temps milder tonight than they have been the past several nights as lows range from the upper single numbers and teens inland to around 20 along the coast.

An approaching upper-level disturbance from the west along with a developing small storm system off the Mid-Atlantic States will bring Maine a mostly cloudy Sunday. The combination of the energy aloft and the small storm to our south working north into the Gulf of Maine will bring a period of light mixed precipitation to our region beginning later tomorrow afternoon or evening, with the light wintry mix continuing through much of tomorrow night. At this time, it appears the bulk of the precipitation near the coast will fall as light rain or mixed rain and a bit of wet snow. In the Bangor Region the precipitation will likely fall as wet snow which may mix with rain at times, with northern and western parts of the state seeing the precipitation fall primarily as snow. In areas that stay mainly snow a coating to a few inches of snow will likely accumulate later tomorrow through tomorrow night. Stronger upper-level energy diving off the Southeast Coastline will cause another storm to develop off the East Coast Monday, but at this time it appears the bulk of the storm will likely remain just a bit too far offshore to have a major impact on the weather across Maine Monday night and early Tuesday, with the eastern parts of the Pine Tree State likely seeing a period of rain and snow, while western parts of Maine remain precipitation free.

A cold front will cross Maine later Tuesday, but little if any precipitation is expected across the state as the front moves through. An active northwest breeze behind the cold front will usher a colder airmass into New England for later Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we will begin to warm up again on Thursday. At this point in time, it appears a powerful storm will slide up to the west of New England on Christmas, which would bring Maine and the rest of New England a mild, breezy and showery Holiday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper single numbers and teens inland and near 20 along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light snow and mixed precipitation possible later in the day, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and highs in the and 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, possible evening rain and snow east, with a southerly breeze becoming northwest between 5 and 10 mph and highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, few snow showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

