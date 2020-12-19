Governor Mills reacts to FDA authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Janet Mills released the following statement on Friday.

It is in response to the FDA issuing an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine:

“The approval of Moderna’s vaccine is another victory for science and another step forward in the fight to vaccinate as many Maine people against COVID-19 as quickly, equitably, and efficiently as possible. Maine CDC, in conjunction with Federal officials and our health partners across the state, have been preparing for this moment and are ready to receive Moderna’s vaccine in the coming days and ensure it gets to front line hospital, EMS, and home health care professionals who are working day and night to take care of Maine people. While this is welcome news, the important work of vaccinating many more Maine people will take many months, which is why it is critical that in the meantime we continue to take the steps necessary to protect our health and that of our loved ones: wear our masks, watch our distance, avoid gatherings, and wash our hands often.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.