Advertisement

Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Employers can require its workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and exclude them from the workplace if they refuse, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in guidelines issued earlier this week.

Employers are required by law to ensure a safe workplace and that can mean requiring its workers to be vaccinated.

There are two exceptions for those with disabilities or “sincerely held” religious beliefs that prevent them from getting vaccinated. The employer would need to make reasonable accommodations for these individuals.

While the Americans with Disabilities Act limits an employer’s ability to require workers to get a medical examination, the EEOC says that getting vaccinated is not considered a medical examination.

“If a vaccine is administered to an employee by an employer for protection against contracting COVID-19, the employer is not seeking information about an individual’s impairments or current health status and, therefore, it is not a medical examination,” the EEOC said in its latest guidelines.

Pre-screening vaccination questions however could violate an ADA provision on disability-related inquiries. This means that employers administering vaccines must show that pre-screening questions are “job-related and consistent with business necessity.”

The guidelines added that while the worker may be excluded from physically entering the workplace for refusing to be vaccinated, that does not mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 19
11 Mainers die as 402 new coronavirus cases are reported by Maine CDC
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases
Man killed in armed confrontation with Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

President-Elect Joe Biden talks about the historic precedence of his diverse cabinet in...
Biden announces more members of his diverse Cabinet
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’
Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus
“I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication,” OWS’ Perna says of lowered...
General sorry for ‘miscommunication’ over vaccine shipments
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan