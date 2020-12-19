Bangor Professional Firefighters make annual donation to Toys for Tots

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Area kids and their families in need this holiday season will have a gift under their tree thanks to the generosity of Bangor firefighters and other area organizations.

Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 teamed up with Nickerson O’ Day to buy $2,000 worth of toys and books.

All items were dropped off Saturday at the Bangor Toys for Toys location.

The firefighters union has been making a donation to the organizations for more than 12 years now.

”Knowing that Toys for Tots has had a much larger need this than typical because of unemployment and everything else, it was really important to be able to make this donation and bring some smiles on Christmas morning,” said Jared Bowden, Charities Coordinator for Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772.

“It really helps make our job so much easier and it allows us to help more families every year, and really make that impact on those children for Christmas morning. They all deserve a little happiness under the tree,” said Amanda Rideout from Greater Bangor Area Toys for Tots.

If you would like to make a donation to Toys for Toys, there is still time.

Donations will be accepted at the Bangor location on Springer Drive through Tuesday.

Monetary donations can also be made online.

