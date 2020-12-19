Advertisement

AYCC hands out holiday food baskets in Waterville

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville helped their community members in need Saturday afternoon by handing out Holiday Food Baskets.

The food baskets contained either a ham or turkey, cans of vegetables, and other items that could feed 8 to 10 people per basket.

AYCC CEO Ken Walsh says volunteers handed out up to one thousand of the baskets, enough for at least 8,000 meals.

”Our staff, you know, they’re just energized and very excited, because it’s about service,” says CEO Ken Walsh. “And what non-profits should be doing during this time period is banding together to help the need. And, you know, it gives you the holiday spirit. You know when this happens, it lifts you up, because it’s better to give than get. And if that’s a lesson, well there’s a lesson going on here today.”

“I think in 2020 this event means even more to our community than ever before, with all the hardships that we’re facing and challenges financially,” says Volunteer Erica Fredrick-Rock.

The AYCC held a similar event last month for Thanksgiving dinners, where they handed out 850 hot meals.

