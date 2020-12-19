Advertisement

11 Mainers die as 402 new coronavirus cases are reported by Maine CDC

That brings total deaths in the state to 292.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

11 more Mainers died with the coronavirus. Three deaths are being reported in from Androscoggin County and in Kennebec County. Cumberland, York, Penobscot, Hancock, and Franklin are each reporting an additional death.

The 11 new deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 292.

Of the 18,739 overall COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, 16,266 are confirmed. The rest are considered probable cases.

Recoveries now total 10,766, an increase in 22 from Friday.

Here are the new cases reported Saturday, by county:

Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 19
The largest increase in cases overnight was in Cumberland County with 145.

Penobscot is reporting 37 new cases.

Kennebec County has 32.

12 of the 16 counties had an increase in double-digit cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

