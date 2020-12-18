Workers displaced by explosion to use community college fund

JAY, Maine (AP - Workers who lost jobs as a result of an explosion at a paper mill in Jay are now eligible for free training and classes at a pair of community colleges.

The April explosion at Androscoggin Mill kept a paper machine offline for months, and may stay idle.

The mill has eliminated dozens of jobs since the explosion.

The owner, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, has created a $1 million education fund for the workforce.

Officials with the company and the Maine Community College System said Friday that workers can use the funds at Central Maine Community College in Augusta and Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield and Hinckley

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.