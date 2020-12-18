Quilt raffle benefits Toys for Tots

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Toys for Tots will be receiving 550 dollars thanks to a quilt raffle.

Solstice Senior Living in Bangor held a raffle for a large quilt to benefit the nonprofit’s mission of providing toys to children at Christmas.

It’s an annual tradition at Solstice to raise funds and collect donations of toys.

The winner of the quilt was an outside community member by the name of Hailey. Longtime resident Sarah Jackson drew the winning ticket.

”It’s a wonderful charity, and we love to do it every year. It felt great to draw the winner. I know many of the residents here participated.”

Beverly Austin, Solstice Sales and Marketing Director, says the raffle was a fun success.

“Everybody loves it anyway just to be a part of this for the Toys for Tots. Plus, it’s been a little competition between them as to who was going to be the winner of the quilt. They’ve all really loved it. The colors are amazing.”

According to Austin, the quilt was donated by Bear Claw Crafts.

