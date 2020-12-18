Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area for the next couple days keeping our weather quiet through most of the weekend.

We’ll see some clouds moving in from the north today resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state with the bulk of the clouds over the eastern half of the state and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than the past few days but still several degrees below average with highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Clouds will linger over the area tonight with temperatures dropping back to the teens for most spots and some upper single numbers across the north.

Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s. A disturbance approaching the area Sunday will bring us more clouds and the chance for some snow or mixed rain/snow showers Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Snow showers will be possible for the first half of Monday as the disturbance moves to our east. We’ll be watching a storm system passing to our south and east on Tuesday. Right now it looks like the storm will pass just far enough offshore to not give us much more than some morning snow showers Tuesday. A more westward track would mean steadier snow/rain likely Tuesday so we’ll keep you posted but at this point in time, it looks like it will remain out to sea.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 19°-29°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 8°-18°. Light north/northwest wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 25°-34°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered snow or mixed rain/snow showers possible. Highs upper 20s to low 30s north and mid-30s to near 40° elsewhere.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible during the morning especially over eastern areas. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Morning snow showers possible mainly over eastern areas. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.