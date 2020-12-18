Advertisement

Parents lose lawsuit over destruction of son’s porn stash

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

Werking’s parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

“The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily infection rates of coronavirus for Maine
619 new coronavirus cases in Maine, breaks last record set 24 hours earlier
Northern Light EMMC confirms outbreak at hospital
Two little boys found after wandering off into woods in Glenburn, police say
A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter is still recovering in a Bangor hospital nearly two weeks after a...
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter recovering in hospital following freak accident
Maine COVID-19 data, updated Dec. 18
5 more Mainers die with COVID-19, Maine CDC reports 441 new cases

Latest News

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery
Gary Eckmann had a role in creating all-time favorites.
Meet McDonald’s man behind McRib and much more
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Serious crash injures one
Driver survives serious crash on I-95