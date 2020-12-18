One stop guide to free holiday assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This is a one-stop guide to free holiday meals, toy drives and assistance this holiday season. We have done our best to compile this list for folks.

If you have a free meal event, toy drive, or some sort of assistance to offer this holiday, you can email us at wabi@wabi.tv. We will get your event on the list.

BAR HARBOR

December 22

Take-Out Café: Open Table MDI ‘s FREE Community Suppers have transitioned to a Take-Out Café. All are welcome to pick-up a meal from 4:00-6:00 pm every Tuesday evening at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. Delivery of meals is also possible, please call/text 207.664.9026 or email us at opentablemdi@gmail.com to schedule a delivery. We strive to provide healthy and delicious meals, produced from organic and local sources when possible.

CHARLESTON

December 19

Santa Ride 2020 : 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. This years event will go on!! We will still deliver gifts throughout the town and how we are unable to have a Christmas Party this year’s ride will be extra special! So please join Santa and Mrs Claus bring holiday cheer to everyone in town! While still following CDC guidelines!!

DOVER FOXCROFT

December 22

December Regular Distribution : 10 a.m. - 12:30. We will have food distributions pre-packaged according to CDC guidelines. Please stay in your vehicle. Volunteers will load your groceries for you. Walk-up patrons must maintain 6 ft. distance from others in line. Please do not block driveways or trails with your vehicle

EASTPORT

December 22

Christmas dinner for seniors: Delivery starts at 2 p.m. for Eastport Area Senior Citizens. Call 853-5703 by Dec. 18 to be put on the list. Delivery starts at 2 p.m. for Eastport Area Senior Citizens. Call 853-5703 by Dec. 18 to be put on the list.

HANCOCK

December 20

2020 HVFD Santa Run: Santa is coming to Hancock! COVID style this year. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department is keeping the tradition alive with the annual Santa Run, but with COVID rules in mind. Santa and the Elves will be making their way around Hancock in the firetrucks. However, Santa will not be handing out goodie bags or taking pictures with the kids to make sure everyone stays safe. Santa will be riding around waving and saying hello and Merry Christmas from the loud speaker! If you have a kid that wants to wave at Santa place a ribbon or a bow on your mailbox and Santa will be sure to slow down the sleigh and wave! Santa will be leaving Tideway Market at 11am on Sunday December 20th to make his way around town. Please help us keep the tradition alive!

PITTSFIELD

December 22

Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution : Please join our community partners, The Good Shepherd Food Bank, Pittsfield Maine Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department and Pittsfield Food Pantry, for their Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution event. Join them in the Pittsfield Municipal Parking Lot on Tuesday, December 22nd at 9:00 a.m. until supplies lasts. Please remain in your vehicle as our volunteers are happy to place the boxes in your vehicles. As always, wear your masks to protect others. Mask Give Away : Will be giving away cloth masks to anyone who wants one. We will have mostly elastic ear loop masks, but there will be some tie on masks as well. There will be both adult and children sizes. Will arrive at noon and will stay until 6pm or the masks are gone (which ever happens first). The masks are free, but we do accept any donations people would like to make towards making more masks. Please, share this event so it can reach as many people as possible.

